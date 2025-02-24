One of our favorite films to premiere at SXSW last year is now rolling out next month. Secret Mall Apartment retells the strange, true tale of a group of friends who created a secret apartment in the busy Providence Place Mall in the early 2000s, bringing back the participants together for the first time in nearly two decades. Directed by Jeremy Workman (Lily Topples The World, The World Before Your Feet) and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg, the film will, very fittingly, open on March 21 at the Providence Place Mall, followed by NYC release on March 28 at the IFC Center, and April 2 at the Drafthouse LA. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has arrived.

John Fink said in his review, “Shedding light on a quirky 2007 story that made national headlines, Secret Mall Apartment takes us deep into the bowels of the Providence Place Mall, centerpiece of the renaissance of Rhode Island’s capital city developed under convict mayor Buddy Cianci. (As it happens, a few months before the discovery of the secret mall apartment, I had been right above it seeing Cherry Arnold’s Buddy, an insightful film about the mayor and his transformation of Providence, at the mall’s Showcase Cinemas, but that is another story.) Apartment residents had the advantage of private access to the theater anytime they wished.”

See the trailer and poster below.