After being seen in last year’s Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness, Beach Rats breakout Harris Dickinson is back this year with Scrapper. Marking Charlotte Regan’s directorial debut, the lively British drama premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it picked up a Grand Jury Prize. Ahead of a late August release from Kino Lorber, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “This vibrant and inventive father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in her flat in a working class suburb of London following the death of her mother. She makes money stealing bikes with her best friend Ali (Alin Uzun) and keeps the social workers off her back by pretending to live with an uncle. Out of nowhere, her estranged father Jason (Harris Dickinson; Triangle of Sadness, Beach Rats) arrives and forces her to confront reality. Uninterested in this sudden new parental figure, Georgie is stubbornly resistant to his efforts. As they adjust to their new circumstances, Georgie and Jason find that they both still have a lot of growing up to do.”

Christopher Schobert said in his review, “It feels serendipitous that Scrapper, a somber slice-of-life British melodrama, screened at the Sundance Film Festival just days after hysterical reporting on Prince Harry’s book, Spare, and the announcement of King Charles’ coronation plans. Finding it a bit hard to sympathize and identify with––or care about––the ongoing drama surrounding the U.K.’s Royal Family? You can bet the characters in Scrapper wouldn’t care less, either. Audience members watching Charlotte Regan’s film will, however, care deeply about 12-year-old Georgie and her existence on the outskirts of London.”

See the trailer below.

Scrapper opens on August 25 in NYC and will expand.