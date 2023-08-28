Bringing two projects to Toronto International Film Festival (and likely would’ve been a trio if a certain film didn’t get delayed), Colman Domingo is poised for a major fall. Before The Color Purple arrives at the end of the year, he’ll also be seen in George C. Wolfe’s Rustin and Greg Kwedar’s Sing Sing, both headed to the Canadian Festival. As scripted by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, the first trailer has now arrived for his Bayard Rustin biopic ahead of a theatrical and Netflix release this November.

Here’s the synopsis: “The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Directed by DGA award and five-time Tony award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom. “

Also starring Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Powell, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo, Carra Patterson, Bill Irwin, Cotter Smith, Adrienne Warren, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald, see the trailer below.

Rustin opens in theaters on November 3 and arrives on Netflix on November 17.