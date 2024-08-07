As the war in Ukraine rages on, we’ve received a handful of essential cinematic dispatches capturing a country fighting back from unprovoked terror. The latest to arrive is Rule of the Two Walls, coming from Ukrainian-American director David Gutnik and executive produced by Liev Schreiber. The film debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in competition, where it was recognized with a Special Jury Mention for human rights and artistic expression, and now ahead of a release from Monument Releasing at DCTV’s Firehouse Cinema in NYC on August 16, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “RULE OF TWO WALLS is an intimate look at the war in Ukraine, as seen through the eyes of Ukrainian artists who remain in their country to make art as a defiant act in the face of aggression. Using live music performance, painting, street art, and the act of filmmaking itself, it illuminates the war’s psychological frontlines: how to go to a restaurant or bar amid the near-constant blare of air-raid alarms and missile strikes; how to process, react and resist, while having to go about the rhythms of daily life. Blurring the lines between what is seen in front of and behind the camera, the film probes what it means to make cinema in a time of war.”

See the trailer and poster below.