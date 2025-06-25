It’s been nearly a decade since the last feature from Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines director Derek Cianfrance, but he is finally returning this year for what looks to be his most crowd-pleasing film. Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage, is set for an October 10 release and now the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.”

“Derek really wanted me to break through the roof,” Tatum told EW. “Lots of times in movies, you’re trying to shave off every little unnecessary moment, so you can put in more story or action. Derek loves those in-between moments of like, ‘Oh, I can’t get this roof shingle off.’ It’s the struggle of the thing. He doesn’t want it to be nice and neat and carefully pre-planned, where it doesn’t look hard.”

See the trailer below.