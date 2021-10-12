“I think the Epstein stuff and all the details of it are so horrifying that it felt like a good fit, genre-wise, for a psychological horror,” Red Scare’s Dasha Nekrasova told us back in March as her directorial debut The Scary of Sixty-First debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival. Following the story of two women who move into a New York apartment once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Utopia picked up the film for a December 17 release at NYC’s Quad Cinema in 35mm, followed by a digital release and theatrical expansion in 35mm beginning December 24. Ahead of the release, the trailer has now arrived for what looks to be ideal Christmas counter-programming,

Joshua Encinias said in his review, “Scary’s cinematographer Hunter Zimny makes visual references to Polanski’s The Tenant and Kubrick’s definitive “elites are sex monsters” classic Eyes Wide Shut, but even better is his capturing the feeling of being alone with knowledge of tremendous evil in one’s presence. He conveys it with arching gargoyles at Epstein’s home and looming architecture in the neighborhood. Though Epstein is dead, his home and the New York real estate world he left behind continue haunting city dwellers who can barely afford to live in outer boroughs, much less a mansion. “

Watch the trailer below via Indiewire.

The Scary of Sixty-First opens on December 17 at NYC’s Quad Cinema in 35mm, followed by a digital release and theatrical expansion in 35mm beginning December 24.