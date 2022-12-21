One of the most curious cases in cinema this year was the reception of Goran Stolevski’s debut feature You Won’t Be Alone. While widely praised, even landing on a handful of best-of-the-year lists, the frustratingly turgid Malick rip-off held firm as my least favorite film of 2022––at least until a recent viewing of Jaume Collet-Serra’s career nadir. So, the emerging Macedonian director can only go up from here.

With the arrival of the new trailer for his follow-up Of An Age, it certainly looks like he has, entering the realm of more grounded drama with this story of queer romance. Led by Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook, the film is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian-born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother.

Ahead of a February release, see the trailer below.

Of An Age opens on February 10, 2023.