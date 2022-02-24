NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Three by Spike Lee (He Got Game, She Hate Me, Girl 6) screen on 35mm this weekend, while Johnny Minotaur plays on 16mm this Sunday, as presented by the Museum of Sex.

Film Forum

The massive Toshiro Mifune continues with emphasis on action films (plus the underseen The Bad Sleep Well).

Museum of the Moving Image

The Woody Strode series closes with Once Upon a Time in the West and Black Jesus, while The Addiction screens on Saturday.

Metrograph

Four films by Jamaa Fanaka play this weekend, while films by Wenders, Chaplin, and Kubrick screen in “Staff Picks: Kim’s Video.”

IFC Center

As Solaris continues screening for its 50th anniversary, Eraserhead, House, and Brazil have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

Three by Dovzhenko play this weekend.

Paris Theater

All That Jazz screens on Friday, while My Fair Lady plays Sunday.