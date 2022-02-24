NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Roxy Cinema
Three by Spike Lee (He Got Game, She Hate Me, Girl 6) screen on 35mm this weekend, while Johnny Minotaur plays on 16mm this Sunday, as presented by the Museum of Sex.
Film Forum
The massive Toshiro Mifune continues with emphasis on action films (plus the underseen The Bad Sleep Well).
Museum of the Moving Image
The Woody Strode series closes with Once Upon a Time in the West and Black Jesus, while The Addiction screens on Saturday.
Metrograph
Four films by Jamaa Fanaka play this weekend, while films by Wenders, Chaplin, and Kubrick screen in “Staff Picks: Kim’s Video.”
IFC Center
As Solaris continues screening for its 50th anniversary, Eraserhead, House, and Brazil have showings.
Anthology Film Archives
Three by Dovzhenko play this weekend.
Paris Theater
All That Jazz screens on Friday, while My Fair Lady plays Sunday.