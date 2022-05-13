NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. On the subject of Metrograph’s “It Happens to Us,” we also encourage donations to local abortion funds, while the theater will be donating 50% of all proceeds from ticket sales towards NARAL Pro-Choice America and additional U.S. reproductive rights orgs.

Japan Society

Films by Chris Marker and Nagisa Oshima play in the incredible new series “Okinawa in Focus,” which you can see a trailer for here.

Museum of the Moving Image

The great DP James Wong Howe is given his dues in a new retrospective, while Coming to America and war films by John Huston and John Ford both screen on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

2046 screens on 35mm this Sunday, while a print of Wild at Heart shows Friday and Sunday; Friday the 13th Part IV shows on 35mm this Friday.

Metrograph

Emma Myers has curated “It Happens to Us,” a look at stories of abortion on film; films by Rossellini Nicholas Ray screen in “Metrograph A to Z“; with the release of Lux Æterna, Gaspar Noé has curated a series of witches onscreen, while if you’ve ever wanted to see Bulletproof Monk on 35mm we recommend “Hong Kong Goes International” (but might suggest Irma Vep first); films by Bette Gordon and John Waters play in a series on Cookie Mueller.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has Rossellini and Renoir, while Imageless Films continues.

IFC Center

Johnnie To’s The Heroic Trio and Isao Takahata’s early feature Panda! Go Panda! play in restorations as the Gaspar Noé retrospective continues; the new restorations of INLAND EMPIRE and Mississippi Masala continue; Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Scanners, and Raw have late-night showings.

Film Forum

A Mai Zetterling series is underway, Jean-Jacques Beineix’s Diva continues on 35mm, and a print of Rogers & Astaire’s Follow the Fleet screens this Sunday.

Paris Theater

Carrie, Inglourious Basterds, and True Grit screen on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.