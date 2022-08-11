NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

To mark the great Alain Resnias’ centennial, a massive retrospective starts with Marienbad, Muriel, Hiroshima, and Je t’aime, je t’aime; The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg screen.

BAM

“Intimate Epics” begins with a print of Yi Yi, Happy Hour, and Ottinger’s Joan of Arc of Mongolia.

Museum of the Moving Image

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Licorice Pizza play back-to-back on 70mm this weekend, while one of cinema’s most unsung heroes—women in Australian cinema—get their due in a new retrospective.

Japan Society

Kore-eda’s After Life is screening on Friday.

Film at Lincoln Center

Three Colors: Blue, Three Colors: White, and a massive retrospective of King Vidor all continue.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers plenty scintillating—prints of Alien 3, Lady Sings the Blues, and Carries all have showings this weekend—while a 4K restoration of Alma’s Rainbow plays.

Anthology Film Archives

A series on William Klein runs this weekend; Essential Cinema has Chaplin.

Paris Theater

Mash, Uncle Boonmee, Nosferatu, and Evil Under the Sun all screen in a “Directors Selects” series.

IFC Center

A series on Los Angeles films is underway—including Chinatown, Blade Runner, and the new restoration of Heat—while the Lost Highway continues; The Shining, Alien, Fight Club, and Taxi Driver have late showings.