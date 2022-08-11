NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

To mark the great Alain Resnias’ centennial, a massive retrospective starts with Marienbad, Muriel, Hiroshima, and Je t’aime, je t’aimeThe Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg screen.

BAM

Intimate Epics” begins with a print of Yi Yi, Happy Hour, and Ottinger’s Joan of Arc of Mongolia.

Museum of the Moving Image

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Licorice Pizza play back-to-back on 70mm this weekend, while one of cinema’s most unsung heroes—women in Australian cinema—get their due in a new retrospective.

Japan Society

Kore-eda’s After Life is screening on Friday.

Film at Lincoln Center

Three Colors: BlueThree Colors: White, and a massive retrospective of King Vidor all continue.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers plenty scintillating—prints of Alien 3Lady Sings the Blues, and Carries all have showings this weekend—while a 4K restoration of Alma’s Rainbow plays.

Anthology Film Archives

A series on William Klein runs this weekend; Essential Cinema has Chaplin.

Paris Theater

Mash, Uncle Boonmee, Nosferatu, and Evil Under the Sun all screen in a “Directors Selects” series.

IFC Center

A series on Los Angeles films is underway—including ChinatownBlade Runner, and the new restoration of Heat—while the Lost Highway continues; The Shining, Alien, Fight Club, and Taxi Driver have late showings.

