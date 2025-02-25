Quite a long time in the works, with Errol Morris attached to direct as early as 2013, the thriller Holland (formerly known as Holland, Michigan) finally embarked on production in the spring of 2023 with Mimi Cave (Fresh) at the helm. Led by Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill, it’ll now world-premiere at SXSW followed by a Prime Video debut on March 27. Ahead of that roll-out, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.”

See the trailer below.