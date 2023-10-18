One of the standouts in a stellar lineup of Revivals at the 61st New York Film Festival earlier this month was Paul Vecchiali’s haunting, captivating portrait of alienation The Strangler. The new 2K restoration of the 1970 French arthouse giallo will now be getting a much-deserved wider release from Altered Innocence and for the occasion the new trailer and poster have arrived. With a series dedicated to the French filmmaker underway at Metrograph, a release of The Strangler will kick off at Anthology Film Archives starting November 15, then expand to Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, and beyond.

Here’s the synopsis: “An unconventional French giallo released before the sub-genre’s popularity boom resulting from filmmakers like Dario Argento and Lucio Fulci, THE STRANGLER centers on Émile (Jacques Perrin, The Young Girls of Rochefort), a handsome young man targeting women he believes are too depressed to go on living. As multiple women fall to Émile’s suffocating white scarf, inspector Simon Dangret, the detective assigned to track down the killer, resorts to seriously unorthodox and even unethical methods to get his man with the assistance of Anna, a beautiful woman who believes herself to be a potential victim.”

See the trailer and poster below.