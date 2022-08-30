The jury prize winner at Sundance Film Festival, Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny is a disquieting examination of the horrors of the American Dream through a Senegalese woman who is taking care of an affluent NYC couple. Starring Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector,

Rose Decker, and Leslie Uggams, the film stopped by New Directors/New Films and ahead of a TIFF premiere and a release this fall, the first trailer has arrived.

Margaret Rasberry said in her review, “With Nanny, Nikyatu Jusu presents a more haunting depiction of the American Dream. Her feature debut nods to Ousmane Sembène’s seminal Black Girl while distilling the trials her parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone, endured as Jusu grew up in Atlanta—a mix of domestic drama and frightening images to make us fellow outsiders in a suffocatingly insular world.”

See the trailer below.

Nanny arrives in theaters on November 23 and arrives on Prime Video on December 16.