MUBI has unveiled their December 2023 lineup, featuring notable new releases such as Rodrigo Moreno’s The Delinquents, Argentina’s Oscar this year; the Lily Gladstone-led drama The Unknown Country; Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beasts; and the José González documentary A Tiger in Paradise. Additional highlights include films from Olivier Assayas, Takeshi Kitano, Jean-Luc Godard, Kelly Reichardt, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, the Shaw Browers, Lars von Trier, Arnaud Desplechin, and more.
Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
December 1st
The House that Jack Built, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
Breaking the Waves, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
The Element of Crime, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
Europa, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
Epidemic, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
First Name Carmen, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard
Détective, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard
Oh, Woe Is Me, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard
Something in the Air, directed by Olivier Assayas | Something in the Air: An Olivier Assayas Spotlight
Clouds of Sils Maria, directed by Olivier Assayas | Something in the Air: An Olivier Assayas Spotlight
Personal Shopper, directed by Olivier Assayas | Something in the Air: An Olivier Assayas Spotlight
Non-Fiction, directed by Olivier Assayas | Something in the Air: An Olivier Assayas Spotlight
Violent Cop, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza
Boiling Point, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza
Outrage Coda, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza
Night Shift, directed by Anne Fontaine
A Christmas Tale, directed by Arnaud Desplechin
Themroc, directed by Claude Faraldo
The Age of Innocence, directed by Martin Scorsese
Nea: The Young Emmanuelle, directed by Nelly Kaplan
Close Encounters of the Third Kind, directed by Steven Spielberg
It’s a Disaster, directed by Todd Berger
December 8th
A Tiger in Paradise, directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson
December 15
The Delinquents, directed by Rodrigo Moreno
Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, directed by Arnaud Desplechin | Performers We Love: Lily Gladstone
Certain Women, directed by Kelly Reichardt | Performers We Love: Lily Gladstone
Summer of 85, directed by François Ozon
In Bed with Victoria, directed by Justine Triet
The Unkown Country directed by Morissa Maltz | MUBI Spotlight
December 22nd
The One-Armed Swordsman, directed by Cheh Chang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
The Five Deadly Venoms, directed by Cheh Chang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Five Elements Ninjas, directed by Cheh Chang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Crippled Avengers, directed by Cheh Chang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
The Boxer from Shantung, directed by Cheh Chang, Hsueh Li Pao | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Five Fingers of Death, directed by Jeong Chang-hwa | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Come Drink with Me, directed by King Hu | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Clan of the White Lotus, directed by Lieh Lo | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin Liu, directed by Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Dirty Ho, directed by Liu Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Legendary Weapons of China, directed by Liu Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Eight-Diagram Pole Fighter, directed by Liu Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Heroes of the East, directed by Liu Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
Intimate Confessions of a Chinese Courtesan, directed by Yuen Chor | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters
The Beasts, directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen | MUBI Spotlight
Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays, directed by Christian Avilés | Brief Encounters