MUBI has unveiled their December 2023 lineup, featuring notable new releases such as Rodrigo Moreno’s The Delinquents, Argentina’s Oscar this year; the Lily Gladstone-led drama The Unknown Country; Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beasts; and the José González documentary A Tiger in Paradise. Additional highlights include films from Olivier Assayas, Takeshi Kitano, Jean-Luc Godard, Kelly Reichardt, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, the Shaw Browers, Lars von Trier, Arnaud Desplechin, and more.

December 1st

The House that Jack Built, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

Breaking the Waves, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

The Element of Crime, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

Europa, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

Epidemic, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

First Name Carmen, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard

Détective, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard

Oh, Woe Is Me, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard

Something in the Air, directed by Olivier Assayas | Something in the Air: An Olivier Assayas Spotlight

Clouds of Sils Maria, directed by Olivier Assayas | Something in the Air: An Olivier Assayas Spotlight

Personal Shopper, directed by Olivier Assayas | Something in the Air: An Olivier Assayas Spotlight

Non-Fiction, directed by Olivier Assayas | Something in the Air: An Olivier Assayas Spotlight

Violent Cop, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza

Boiling Point, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza

Outrage Coda, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza

Night Shift, directed by Anne Fontaine

A Christmas Tale, directed by Arnaud Desplechin

Themroc, directed by Claude Faraldo

The Age of Innocence, directed by Martin Scorsese

Nea: The Young Emmanuelle, directed by Nelly Kaplan

Close Encounters of the Third Kind, directed by Steven Spielberg

It’s a Disaster, directed by Todd Berger

December 8th

A Tiger in Paradise, directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson

December 15

The Delinquents, directed by Rodrigo Moreno

Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, directed by Arnaud Desplechin | Performers We Love: Lily Gladstone

Certain Women, directed by Kelly Reichardt | Performers We Love: Lily Gladstone

Summer of 85, directed by François Ozon

In Bed with Victoria, directed by Justine Triet

The Unkown Country directed by Morissa Maltz | MUBI Spotlight

December 22nd

The One-Armed Swordsman, directed by Cheh Chang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

The Five Deadly Venoms, directed by Cheh Chang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Five Elements Ninjas, directed by Cheh Chang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Crippled Avengers, directed by Cheh Chang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

The Boxer from Shantung, directed by Cheh Chang, Hsueh Li Pao | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Five Fingers of Death, directed by Jeong Chang-hwa | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Come Drink with Me, directed by King Hu | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Clan of the White Lotus, directed by Lieh Lo | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin Liu, directed by Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Dirty Ho, directed by Liu Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Legendary Weapons of China, directed by Liu Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Eight-Diagram Pole Fighter, directed by Liu Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Heroes of the East, directed by Liu Chia-Liang | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

Intimate Confessions of a Chinese Courtesan, directed by Yuen Chor | Shaw Brothers: Wuxia Warriors and Kung Fu Masters

The Beasts, directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen | MUBI Spotlight

Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays, directed by Christian Avilés | Brief Encounters