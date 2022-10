MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including new restorations of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom I & II ahead of the third installment beginning to roll out right after Thanksgiving. Additional highlights include Christos Nikou’s Apples, Lorenzo Vigas’ The Box, Paweł Łozińsk’s The Balcony Movie, and Antonio Marziale’s short Starfuckers, along with films by Hou Hsiao-hsien, Park Chan-wook, Lucrecia Martel, and more.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

November 1 – A Married Woman, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard

November 2 – No Ordinary Man, directed by Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Portrait of the Artist

November 3 – Time to Love, directed by Metin Erksan | Rediscovered

November 4 – Apples, directed by Christos Nikou | MUBI Spotlight

November 5 – The Assassin, directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien | Hou Hsiao-hsien: A Double Bill

November 6 – Daughter of the Nile, directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien | Hou Hsiao-hsien: A Double Bill

November 7 – A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence, directed by Roy Andersson

November 8 – The Twentieth Century, directed by Matthew Rankin

November 9 – October Country, directed by Donal Mosher, Michael Palmieri

November 10 – Starfuckers, directed by Antonio Marziale | Brief Encounters

November 11 – The Box, directed by Lorenzo Vigas | The New Auteurs

November 12 – Rodin, directed by Jacques Doillon | Portrait of the Artist

November 13 – The Kingdom I, directed by Lars von Trier, Morten Arnfred | MUBI Release

November 14 – Manon, directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot

November 15 – High-Rise, directed by Ben Wheatley | Adaptations

November 16 – For Ever Mozart, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard

November 17 – Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, directed by Park Chan-wook | Sympathy for the Devil: The Films of Park Chan-wook

November 18 – Lost Illusions, directed by Xavier Giannoli | MUBI Spotlight

November 19 – The Hunt, directed by Thomas Vinterberg | Performers We Love

November 20 – The Kingdom II, directed by Lars von Trier, Morten Arnfred | MUBI Release

November 21 – Rose Plays Julie, directed by Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor

November 22 – Zama, directed by Lucrecia Martel | Lucrecia Martel: A Double Bill

November 23 – The Headless Woman, directed by Lucrecia Martel | Lucrecia Martel: A Double Bill

November 24 – The Road, directed by John Hillcoat

November 25 – Experimenter, directed by Michael Almereyda

November 26 – Lady Vengeance, directed by Park Chan-wook | Sympathy for the Devil: The Films of Park Chan-wook

November 27 – The Kingdom Exodus: Halmar, directed by Lars von Trier, Morten Arnfred

November 28 – Hail Mary, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard

November 29 – The Girl Without Hands, directed by Sébastien Laudenbach

November 30 – The Balcony Movie, directed by Paweł Łoziński | Viewfinder