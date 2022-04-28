The May 2022 lineup at MUBI here in the United States has been unveiled, most notably featuring a Cannes Takeover timed with the 75th edition of the festival. At long last, Arnaud Desplechin’s Philip Roth adaptation Deception will arrive stateside alongside Karim Ainouz’s documentary Mariner of the Mountains. Reaching further back into the festival’s history, Ruben Östlund’s Force Majeure and The Square, David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, Gaspar Noé’s Irreversible, and Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank will also come to the service.

Their Franz Rogowski series will also continue with Great Freedom and Love Steaks, while works from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Gia Coppola, Joachim Trier, Jeff Nichols, Satyajit Ray, Takashi Miike, and more will also arrive.

5/1/2022 | Everybody Street | Cheryl Dunn

5/2/2022 | Love Steaks | Jakob Lass

5/3/2022 | Our Lady of the Nile | Atiq Rahimi

5/4/2022 | Time Piece | Jim Henson

5/5/2022 | R100 | Hitoshi Matsumoto

5/6/2022 | Great Freedom | Sebastian Meise

5/7/2022 | Force Majeure | Ruben Östlund

5/8/2022 | The Square | Ruben Östlund

5/9/2022 | Miami Connection | Park Woo-Sang, Y.K. Kim

5/10/2022 | Happy Hour | Ryusuke Hamaguchi

5/11/2022 | You’ve Never Been Completely Honest | Joey Izzo

5/12/2022 | The Ground Beneath My Feet | Marie Kreutzer

5/13/2022 | Oslo, August 31st | Joachim Trier

5/14/2022 | Palo Alto | Gia Coppola

5/15/2022 | Peter and the Farm | Tony Stone

5/16/2022 | Snowy Bing Bongs Across the North Star Combat Zone | Alex H. Fischer, Rachel Wolther

5/17/2022 | Fish Tank | Andrea Arnold

5/18/2022 | Summer of Changsha | Zu Feng

5/19/2022 | Chronic | Michel Franco

5/20/2022 | Deception | Arnaud Desplechin

5/21/2022 | Mud | Jeff Nichols

5/22/2022 | Blade of the Immortal | Takashi Miike

5/23/2022 | Mariner of the Mountains | Karim Aïnouz

5/24/2022 | The Center of the World | Wayne Wang

5/25/2022 | Samouni Road | Stefano Savona

5/26/2022 | An Enemy of the People | Satyajit Ray

5/27/2022 | Mulholland Drive | David Lynch

5/28/2022 | Irreversible | Gaspar Noé

5/29/2022 | Have a Nice Day | Liu Jian

5/30/2022 | Sycorax | Lois Patiño, Matías Piñeiro

5/31/2022 | The World of Kanako | Tetsuya Nakashima