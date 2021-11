MUBI is closing the year out on a high note with their December lineup, featuring some of 2021’s most acclaimed U.S. releases.

Highlights include Tsai Ming-liang’s Days (along with his previous feature Afternoon), Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy, Andreas Fontana’s Azor, Anders Edströ & C.W. Winter’s eight-hour epic The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin), Frank Beauvais’ Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream, and Michael M. Bilandic’s soon-to-premiere Project Space 13.

Also among the lineup is Arnaud Desplechin’s Esther Kahn, a quartet of Godard classics, Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña’s short The Bones, produced by Ari Aster, and much more.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

December 1 | Pierrot le fou | Jean-Luc Godard | The Cinema of Marx and Coca-Cola: Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960s

December 2 | Le bel indifferent | Jacques Demy | Scenes from a Small Town: Short Films by Jacques Demy

December 3 | Azor | Andreas Fontana | Debuts

December 4 | All Is Lost | J.C. Chandor | Performers We Love

December 5 | The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin) | Anders Edström, C.W. Winter | MUBI Spotlight

December 6 | Junior | Julia Ducournau

December 7 | Hard Paint | Filipe Matzembacher, Marcio Reolon

December 8 | The Bones | Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña | Brief Encounters

December 9 | Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream | Frank Beauvais

December 10 | Project Space 13 | Michael M. Bilandic | The New Auteurs

December 11 | Contempt | Jean-Luc Godard | The Cinema of Marx and Coca-Cola: Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960s

December 12 | Days | Tsai Ming-liang | MUBI Spotlight / Alone Together: A Tsai Ming-liang & Lee Kang-sheng Double Bill

December 13 | Afternoon | Tsai Ming-liang | Alone Together: A Tsai Ming-liang & Lee Kang-sheng Double Bill

December 14 | Je t’aime moi non plus | Serge Gainsbourg | Performers We Love

December 15 | Ali in Wonderland | Djourha Abouda, Alain Bonnamy | Rediscovered

December 16 | Fourteen | Dan Sallitt

December 18 | Alphaville | Jean-Luc Godard | The Cinema of Marx and Coca-Cola: Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960s

December 19 | Mad Love | Andrzej Żuławski

December 20 | A Night at the Opera | Sergei Loznitsa | Preludes: Opéra de Paris Shorts

December 21 | A Shape of Things to Come | Lisa Malloy, JP Sniadecki

December 22 | Gritt | Itonje Søimer Guttormsen | Debuts

December 23 | Box of Moonlight | Tom DiCillo

December 24 | Wife of a Spy | Kiyoshi Kurosawa | MUBI Spotlight

December 25 | A Woman Is a Woman | Jean-Luc Godard | The Cinema of Marx and Coca-Cola: Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960s

December 26 | 2 Days in New York | Julie Delpy

December 27 | Ménage | Bertrand Blier

December 28 | Juke: Passages from the Films of Spencer Williams | Thom Andersen

December 30 | Parched | Leena Yadav

December 31 | Esther Kahn | Arnaud Desplechin | Performers We Love