Following premieres at Cannes and TIFF, Eva Husson’s star-studded drama Mothering Sunday will finally arrive soon. Starring Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, and Glenda Jackson, Sony Pictures Classics have set a qualifying run in LA starting this Wednesday, followed by a February 25, 2022 release. Ahead of the debut, the first trailer has now arrived for the post-WWI drama.

Jared Mobarak said in his TIFF review, “[An] air of unforgettable loss is present throughout Eva Husson’s remarkably assured Mothering Sunday. It lingers in the sad eyes of Mr. (Colin Firth) and Mrs. Niven (Olivia Colman) as they try to forget what this day means by repeating a mantra about the weather’s beauty and silently screaming through the pain respectively. It’s also behind the smile of Paul Sheringham (Josh O’Connor) upon opening the front door of his estate to the Niven’s orphaned maid Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young). The house is empty for them to be alone together since the staff went home while his parents wait for him at lunch. Does he love her? Or does he love the comfort she provides as a confidant who’s not suffering the same crippling anguish as everyone else?”

Watch the trailer below.