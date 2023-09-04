Following David Zaslav’s despicable gutting of Turner Classic Movies earlier this summer––one of many anti-art maneuvers the money-hungry Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president has commandeered in his embarrassing, hopefully short-lived tenure––he hoped to curry some favor by bringing together the holy trinity of filmmakers to guide the future of the channel. Now, after a few weeks on the job of “network advisors,” Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Paul Thomas Anderson have shared their picks of what to see on the channel this month.

The first two mentioned filmmakers provided videos of their recommendations, with the Killers of the Flower Moon director recommending the Boris Karloff-led Isle of the Dead, Two Sisters from Boston, Victor Fleming’s melodrama Red Dust, and Joseph Losey’s Accident.

Spielberg recommends a pair of Vincente Minnelli films, Meet Me in St. Louis and The Bad and the Beautiful, Douglas Sirk’s Imitation of Life, the sci-fi monster movie Them!, and Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson provided his picks in list form, including the star-studded His Kind of Woman, Barry Levinson’s debut Diner, and the great noir Sweet Smell of Success.

Check out their picks below and see TCM’s full September lineup here.

We asked filmmaker and network advisor Martin Scorsese what he's watching this September on TCM and why these picks stood out to him. Whether you're looking for horror or hysterics, Scorsese has a recommendation for every occasion.



