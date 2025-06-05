One of the most buzzed-about films to come out of Sundance and New Directors/New Films this year, Lurker marks the directorial debut from The Bear and Beef writer-producer Alex Russell. The cat-and-mouse thriller starring Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, Zack Fox, Havana Rose Liu, Wale Onayemi, Daniel Zolghadri, and Sunny Suljic has been set for an August 22 release from MUBI and now the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “When a twenty-something retail clerk encounters a rising pop star, he takes the opportunity to edge his way into the in-crowd. But as the line between friend and fan blurs beyond recognition, access and proximity become a matter of life and death.”

Daniel Eagan said in our ND/NF preview, “The thirst for celebrity drives Lurker, a canny, mean-spirited look at a music industry driven by viral videos. Matthew (Théodore Pellerin), a clerk in a clothing store, worms his way into the entourage of Oliver (Archie Madekwe), a ‘rising’ pop star. Director Alex Russell stages the film’s back-stabbings and betrayals as if they were intrigues in a royal court. Matthew’s claims to Oliver become more gruesome as both gain more success. Russell, who worked on The Bear and Beef, makes it clear that talent has nothing to do with fame.”

See the trailer and poster below.