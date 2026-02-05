A familair presence on the indie film scene in Strawberry Mansion, Booger, The Heirloom, Measures for a Funeral, Honey Bunch, and more, Canadian actress and filmmaker Grace Glowicki’s second directorial feature Dead Lover will now get a release this spring following a festival tour that includes Sundance, TIFF, IFFR, SXSW, and more. Ahead of a March 20 release beginning at NYC’s IFC Center, Cartuna x DWECK have debuted the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “A lonely Gravedigger who stinks of corpses finally meets her dream man, but their whirlwind affair is cut short when he tragically drowns at sea. Grief-stricken, she goes to morbid lengths to resurrect him through madcap scientific experiments, resulting in grave consequences and unlikely love.”

Watch below.