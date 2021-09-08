As the Hollywood studio system continues its slow bleed into longed-for death, history repeats itself with star-studded cast the likes of which haven’t been seen since the 1960s’ creative rot. Though Adam McKay has the end of the world on his mind in Don’t Look Up, which brings together Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. Along the way they meet, in what one assumes is some kind of order: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Mark Rylance, and Ron Perlman. Whether or not that’s enough to secure a hit barely matters—this is a Netflix joint, and ahead of a December 24 release they’ve given us a teaser.

Some of the movie’s tone can be surmised herein, and fortunately it seems—seems—McKay is finding a middle-ground between the comedy for which he became a notable figure (Step Brothers) and the kind of political cinema towards which things have leaned for the better part of a decade. In any case, a chance for DiCaprio to further exploit the comedic side that, by now, is so clearly his greatest onscreen gift. A couple infographics along the way will be fine.

Watch the preview below: