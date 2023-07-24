One of the most impressive films at Sundance Film earlier this year was the latest work from Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elaine McMIllion Sheldon. With stunning cinematography, King Coal explores the lives in Central Appalachia and how the effects and bonds instilled by the coal industry. Ahead of a theatrical release beginning on August 11 the first trailer has now arrived.

John Fink said in his review, “A poetic ode to the blue ridges of Central Appalachia, King Coal often evokes an IMAX educational film in its scope, space, and presence. The film explores the complex history of coal as a specter that looms over the region. The precious rock is celebrated throughout, the picture never veering off-course to engage in a discussion of contemporary politics. It’s instead built on West Virginia itself, a land still tied to mythology in some ways. “Who are we, without a king,” Lanie Marsh (the young star of the picture) asks.”

See the trailer below.

King Coal opens on August 11 in NYC and will expand:

New York City – August 11th @ DCTV Theater

Winston-Salem, NC – August 18th @ Aperture Cinema

Los Angeles, CA – August 25th @ The Laemmle Theater

Charleston, WV – August 31st @ Floralee Cinema

Akron, OH – September 1st @ The NightLight

Cincinnati, OH – September 4th @ The Woodward Theater

Columbus, OH – September 8th @ Wexner Center for the Arts

Queens, NY – September 9th @ Museum of the Moving Image

Blacksburg, VA – September 21st @ Lyric Theater

Bluefield, WV – September 22nd @The Granada Theater

DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

San Francisco, CA

Nashville, TN

Pittsburgh, PA

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Knoxville, TN

Canton, PA

Hinton, WV