The National Board of Review has unveiled its 2023 award winners, led by Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which picked up Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress for Lily Gladstone, and Best Cinematography, which Rodrigo Prieto also received for Barbie. (Read our interview with him here). Elsewhere, Paul Giamatti, Mark Ruffalo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Teyana Taylor picked up acting nods, while Anatomy of a Fall received Best International Film and Still was awarded Best Documentary.
See the full list of winners below ahead of their awards gala on January 11, 2024.
Best Film
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Supporting Actor
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
NBR Icon Award
Bradley Cooper
Best Original Screenplay
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Breakthrough Performance
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Best Directorial Debut
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Documentary
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Best Ensemble
The Iron Claw
Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry
Director Chad Stahelski and Stunt Coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie & Killers of the Flower Moon
Top Films (in alphabetical order)
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
Ferrari
The Holdovers
The Iron Claw
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)
La Chimera
Fallen Leaves
The Teachers’ Lounge
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
20 Days in Mariupol
32 Sounds
The Eternal Memory
The Pigeon Tunnel
A Still Small Voice
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
All of Us Strangers
BlackBerry
Earth Mama
Flora and Son
The Persian Version
Scrapper
Showing Up
Theater Camp
A Thousand and One