The National Board of Review has unveiled its 2023 award winners, led by Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which picked up Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress for Lily Gladstone, and Best Cinematography, which Rodrigo Prieto also received for Barbie. (Read our interview with him here). Elsewhere, Paul Giamatti, Mark Ruffalo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Teyana Taylor picked up acting nods, while Anatomy of a Fall received Best International Film and Still was awarded Best Documentary.

See the full list of winners below ahead of their awards gala on January 11, 2024.

Best Film

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

NBR Icon Award

Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Breakthrough Performance

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Best Directorial Debut

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Documentary

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Ensemble

The Iron Claw

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry

Director Chad Stahelski and Stunt Coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie & Killers of the Flower Moon

Top Films (in alphabetical order)

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

Ferrari

The Holdovers

The Iron Claw

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)

La Chimera

Fallen Leaves

The Teachers’ Lounge

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

20 Days in Mariupol

32 Sounds

The Eternal Memory

The Pigeon Tunnel

A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

All of Us Strangers

BlackBerry

Earth Mama

Flora and Son

The Persian Version

Scrapper

Showing Up

Theater Camp

A Thousand and One