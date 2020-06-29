Two summers ago, legendary artist Aretha Franklin passed away after gracing the earth for 76 years. Soon after, we got her incredible, long-in-the-vault concert documentary Amazing Grace. Now the singer-songwriter is getting the Hollywood biopic treatment with the Jennifer Hudson-led Respect, arriving this December. Ahead of a theatrical release from MGM, the first teaser trailer has landed.

Coming from Liesl Tommy, who was Tony Award-nominated for Best Direction for Eclipsed, she makes her directorial debut after helming episodes of Jessica Jones, The Walking Dead, and more. The film will chart Franklin’s days from church choir singer to stardom, and with great casting, here’s hoping it stays away from the standard biopic cliches in capturing her extraordinary talent. Having been in the works for some time with Hudson attached, Franklin herself actually had input in the development process.

Also starring Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige, see the teaser trailer and poster below.

Respect opens on December 25.