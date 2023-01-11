First landing on my radar with the back-to-back genre blasts Triangle and Black Death, director Christopher Smith is returning this year with Consecration. Led by Jena Malone, the psychological horror drama follows her character, Grace, to a Scotland convent upon the news of her brother, a priest, passing under mysterious circumstances. Once there she uncovers murder, sacrilege, and a disturbing truth about her own past. Ahead of a February 10 release from IFC Midnight, the first trailer has now arrived.

Also starring Danny Huston, Dame Janet Suzman, and Thoren Ferguson, the preview hints at a brooding mystery conveyed with chilly atmosphere, clues leading to the inevitably bloody conclusion. Malone is poised for quite a major year or two, starring alongside Kristen Stewart in Rose Glass’ Saint Maud follow-up Love Lies Bleeding, Kevin Costner’s western epic Horizon, and Zack Snyder’s sci-fi feature Rebel Moon.

See the trailer below.

Consecration opens in theaters on February 10th.