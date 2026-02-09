A pair of legends are uniting for a Berlinale 2026 premiere. Isabelle Huppert stars in the first narrative feature in quite some time from German director Ulrike Ottinger (Ticket of No Return, Freak Orlando). The Blood Countess, co-written by Ottinger and The Piano Teacher author Elfriede Jelinek, is inspired by the 16th-century Hungarian serial killer Elizabeth Báthory. Ahead of the world premiere at Berlinale, we’re pleased to debut the striking first poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Decades after her mysterious disappearance, the Blood Countess re-emerges in modern-day Vienna where she reunites with her devoted underling, Hermine, to track down a dangerous book with the power to destroy all evil – including all vampires such as themselves. The duo embark on a scavenger hunt through the city’s magnificent historic sites, and conscript the countess’s melancholic nephew – a vegetarian vampire named Rudi Bubi – and his psychotherapist as they expand their search to Bohemia. Meanwhile, a pair of vampirologists and a police inspector remain hot on their trail … Filmmaker and visual artist Ulrike Ottinger reinterprets the vampire myth as a sumptuous adventure tale full of morbid black comedy.”

Also starring Birgit Minichmayr, Thomas Schubert, Lars Eidinger, and André Jung, see the exclusive poster below, designed by Midnight Marauder.

No more articles