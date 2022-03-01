Despite a number of masterpieces in his own career, Iranian director Jafar Panahi is not the only family member with a strong vision behind the camera. His son, Panah Panahi, crafted a remarkable feature debut with the charming, emotional journey Hit the Road. Following a family of four as they traverse the Iranian countryside and reflect on life, the Cannes and NYFF selection will arrive next month in theaters, via Kino Lorber, and the new trailer has arrived.

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his NYFF review, “There’s not much exposition in Hit the Road. In fact it takes most of Panah Panahi’s remarkable directorial debut, about a family traveling across northwestern Iran, to understand the full gravity of this noisy and comical road trip. Yet this movie’s power comes in the slow-burning revelations found through the straightaway desert roads and rolling lush hills, which amount to an emotionally wrenching crescendo.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Hit the Road opens on April 22 at Film Forum and will expand.