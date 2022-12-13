2023 just got quite a bit better. After recent news that legendary director Hayao Miyazaki was putting the finishing touches on his first film in a decade, following 2013’s The Wind Rises, a release date has now been confirmed by Studio Ghibli.

The project, titled Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (which translates to How Do You Live?), has been set for a July 14, 2023 release in Japan, which hopefully means a U.S. release is in store before the end of 2023. The film is inspired by Genzaburo Yoshino’s novel of the same name, which follows a 15-year-old boy named Koperu and his uncle, who move to a new neighborhood, as the kid deals with bullying, poverty, education, work, courage, and progress.

However, Miyazaki’s take is said to be an original version simply loosely inspired by the novel. Check out the unveiling of a teaser poster, featuring a character drawn by Miyazaki.

Toho president Minami Ichikawa said in a press conference today, “There is no doubt that this is a masterpiece that has been in production for five years. Mr. Yoshino’s book will appear in some form in the main story. I have not been told what kind of role the character in the poster will play. So, I think I’m looking forward to the future,” he said (via Eiga). “When I listen to the story of producer Toshio Suzuki, Miyazaki is over 80 years old, but I have a feeling that it will be a youthful fantasy work.”