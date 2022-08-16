After the remarkable breakthrough drama The Fits, the wait has been a long one for Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer to return, but they finally did so at Cannes this year. God’s Creatures, starring Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi, is set in a windswept fishing village, following a mother torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. Ahead of a theatrical and VOD release next month from A24, the first trailer has now arrived.

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “Some actors slip into familiar roles like old sweaters. Emily Watson might prefer a raincoat. The actress first graced our screens in Breaking the Waves for Lars von Trier: her eyes peeking out from under a wooly hat, whipped by wind and rain, and carrying the sins of an entire town. The great actress faces those same elements again in God’s Creatures, trading von Trier’s nightmarish vision of the Scottish highlands for a doom metal take on Ireland’s Atlantic coast.”

See the trailer below.

God’s Creatures opens on September 30 in theaters and on VOD.