Mank isn’t the only film that Gary Oldman leads during this extended awards season. He also stars in Nicholas Jarecki’s Crisis, which marks the director’s first film in nearly a decade, following 2012’s Arbitrage. Also featuring Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans Lily-Rose Depp, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Duke Nicholson, Veronica Ferres, and Martin Donovan, the first trailer has now landed ahead of a release later next month.

The film follows a number of storylines, as the synopsis notes: A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation. An architect recovering from an Oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s disappearance. A university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical company bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market. Set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic, their stories collide.

Watch the trailer below.

Crisis opens in theaters on February 26th and arrives digitally on March 5th.