A highlight at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year Babak Jalali’s Jarmuschian tale of assimilation and identity, Fremont, is now gearing up for a release later this month. Starring Anaita Wali Zada, Jeremy Allen White, and Gregg Turkington the film follows a lonely Afghan fortune cookie factory worker who is promoted to writing the fortunes inside each cookie. Seeking connection, she decides to send a message out to the world through a cookie, unsure where it will lead. Ahead of an opening on August 25 at San Francisco’s Roxie Cinema and expansion to NYC’s IFC Center and LA’s Nuart on September 1, the first trailer has arrived.

Michael Frank said in his Sundance review, “Director Babak Jalali’s fourth feature is sly, droll, finding humor in the darkness surrounding Donya. When she meets with her therapist, a curious, sad Gregg Turkington, he spends the majority of their sessions talking about his favorite immigrant story, White Fang, a book which only grows in their shared estimation by the film’s end. When Donya is given a promotion as a fortune writer, she takes this as an opportunity to meet someone new, to possibly give more of herself to another person.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Fremont opens on August 25 at San Francisco’s Roxie Cinema and expands to NYC’s IFC Center and LA’s Nuart on September 1.