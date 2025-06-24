The Oscar-nominated filmmakers behind Jesus Camp, Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, returned to the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year with Folktakes, a documentary tracking teenagers who converge at a traditional folk high school in Arctic Norway where they must rely on only themselves, one another, and a loyal pack of sled dogs as they all grow in unexpected directions. Picked up by Magnolia Pictures for a theatrical release beginning on July 25, they’ve now debuted the first trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “In Norse mythology, the three “Norns” are powerful deities who weave the threads of fate and shape humans’ futures. Today, Pasvik Folk High School in northern Norway aims to produce a similar life-changing effect on its students. FOLKTALES tells the timely and heartwarming story of teenagers who choose to spend an unconventional “gap year” learning to dog sled and survive the Arctic wilderness, in hopes of finding connection and meaning in the modern world. Guided by patient teachers and a yard full of heroic Alaskan huskies, they discover their own potential and develop deep relationships with the land, animals and humans around them. Through intimate verité storytelling and exhilarating cinematography, Ewing and Grady examine humans on the cusp of adulthood, finding themselves at the edge of the world.”

See the trailer and poster below.