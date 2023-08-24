Quite the formidable screen pairing, Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan lead what sounds like Garth Davis’ most compelling film yet. As co-scripted by I’m Thinking of Ending Things author Iain Reid based on his own novel, the sci-fi drama Foe follows the actors as a couple in the midwest in the year 2065. A stranger arrives to promise them a better future in a world ravaged by climate change. Ahead of the New York Film Festival world premiere and October 6 release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the full synopsis: “Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.”

See the trailer below.

Foe premieres at NYFF and opens on October 6, 2023.