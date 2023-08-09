While A24 will release Dicks: The Musical this fall, an alternate title for Sebastián Silva’s Rotting in the Sun could certainly be Dicks: The Meta Comedy Detective Journey. The gleefully nude-positive film follows a director (Silva) and an influencer (Jordan Firstman), both playing versions of themselves who meet at a Mexican gay beach town and decide to collaborate on a new project––and things get wilder from there. Ahead of a September 8 release from MUBI, the first trailer and poster have now arrrived.

Jose Solís said in his review, “From its hilarious use of social media montages to the oversized white Telfar bag that seems to almost swallow one of its characters whole, Sebastián Silva’s Rotting in the Sun is the kind of film that would be best served by a review comprised entirely of emojis. And I mean that as the highest of compliments. There isn’t a single frame in the film that hasn’t been meticulously manicured in order to achieve what social media tries to do: create a vision of uniqueness while relishing in manufactured mundanity. That Silva achieves to both criticize the overuse of online personas (particularly in the white gay world) while becoming a piece meant to be meme-d and TikTok-ed into oblivion is truly remarkable.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Rotting in the Sun opens on September 8 in theaters.