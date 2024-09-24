After spending nearly a decade of his career in the Marvel machine, Ryan Coogler is finally breaking free. The director has reteamed once again with Michael B. Jordan (x2) for the new period horror-thriller Sinners, also starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Londo.

Ahead of a March 7 release from Warner Bros., the first trailer has now landed which reveals some supernatural elements but doesn’t quite wholly unveil it’s a vampire tale.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

See the trailer below.