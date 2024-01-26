After working with the likes of Wes Anderson, Danny Boyle, David Lowery, M. Night Shyamalan, and more, Dev Patel is now stepping behind the camera himself for his Jordan Peele-produced debut feature Monkey Man, from his own story and screenplay he collaborated on with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

The action thriller, following one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless, looks like it packs quite a punch with an impressive visual approach from Patel. Ahead of an April 5 release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”

Also starring Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande, the first trailer has now arrived.

See the trailer below.

Monkey Man opens on April 5.