As we anxiously await the (presumably) cocaine-free adventures of Paddington 3, there’s another bear in town. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and scripted by Jimmy Warden, Cocaine Bear is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it. Ahead of a February release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Featuring one of Ray Liotta’s final performances as well as the welcome return of Alden Ehrenreich, the cast also includes Margo Martindale, Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, and Aaron Holliday.

Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the trailer introduces the oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where the 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow… and blood.

See the trailer below.

Cocaine Bear opens on February 24, 2023.