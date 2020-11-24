While that headline may have you thinking the new sci-fi drama Little Fish was quickly conceived and shot this year, drawing from the anxieties of our present moment, production on Chad Hartigan’s film was in fact completed earlier last year. A Tribeca selection, it’ll now arrive early next year via IFC Films and now the first trailer has landed.

Hartigan has quickly become a filmmaker to watch with his vibrant, heartfelt character studies This Is Martin Bonner and Morris From America. Scripted by Mattson Tomlin (The Batman) and starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell, his latest film looks to expand his scope in exciting ways as we follow newlyweds attempting to hold onto their romance during a pandemic which causes memory loss.

See the trailer below.

Little Fish opens in theaters and on demand on February 5, 2021.