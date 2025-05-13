It looks like Cannes was saving our most-anticipated premiere for last: it was just announced last week that Bi Gan’s sci-fi detective tale Resurrection has been added to the main competition. With a score by M83 and cast including Jackson Yee, Shu Qi, Mark Chao, Li Gengxi, Huan Jue, and Chen Yongzhong, the latest film from the Kaili Blues and Long Day’s Journey Into Night director is among the festival’s longest, clocking in at 160 minutes. Ahead of the premiere, a first teaser has now arrived.

Here’s the new synopsis: “In a world where humanity has lost the ability to dream, one creature remains entranced by the fading illusions of the dreamworld. This monster, adrift in reverie, clings to visions no one else can see––until a woman appears. Gifted with the rare power to perceive these illusions for what they truly are, she chooses to enter the monster’s dreams, determined to uncover the truth that lies hidden within.”

See the teaser below, along with new stills and the poster.