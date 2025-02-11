Following her lovely, emotional first two features Summer 1993 and Alcarràs, Carla Simon recently shot the final part of her loose family trilogy with Romería. Now prepping a festival premiere this year, MK2 Films has unveiled the first still for the film shot by Hélène Louvart (La Chimera, Never Rarely Sometimes Always),

Here’s the synopsis: “Romería follows Marina, an 18-year-old woman, orphaned at a young age, travelling to Spain’s Atlantic coast to meet her paternal grandparents for the first time and obtain their signature for a scholarship application. As she navigates this unfamiliar branch of her family, she is confronted with a past shaped by absence and long-buried emotions. What begins as a practical task soon becomes an emotional reckoning with a family history shaped by the painful void left by a generation lost to addiction and illness.”

“Since I discovered that my biological mother was passionate about flamenco, a great curiosity began to grow in me for this genre, because of its history and its exceptional capacity to connect directly with emotion,” the director said of the project when it was first announced. “This time music and dance will become the challenge I consider necessary to continue growing artistically and cinematographically with each project. I find it very exciting and stimulating to recover this film genre and adapt it to the contemporary world, in the same way that flamenco, as a musical genre, has continued to transform and adapt to the current reality.”

See the first look below.