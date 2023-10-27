From L.A. Confidential to Man on Fire to Mystic River, Brian Helgeland has been a sturdy screenwriting presence in Hollywood. His latest directorial feature, Finestkind, premiered at TIFF last month and follows brothers involved in the world of fishing who get involved in a drug deal gone wrong. Now set for a Paramount+ release on December 15, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Ben Foster & Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as adults over a fateful summer. Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes on primal stakes when desperate circumstances force the brothers to strike a deal with a violent Boston crime gang. Along the way, a young woman (Jenna Ortega) finds herself caught perilously in the middle. Sacrifices must be made and bonds between brothers, friends, lovers, and a father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his son are put to the ultimate test.”

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “We’ve got dadcore porn here. If you’re a father and you’ve ever wondered if you led your son astray, you could live vicariously through Ray Eldridge (Tommy Lee Jones) and Dennis Sykes (Tim Daly) and know you can always come through at the eleventh hour. Because even though the motto at the heart of Brian Helgeland’s Finestkind is that the time between birth and death is what truly matters, the film reminds us you can actually right all your wrongs from that in-between with a final expression of love. Apology, hug, pile of cash, bullet, or all the above.”

Finestkind arrives on Paramount+ on December 15.