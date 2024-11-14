Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer isn’t the only provocative French drama this year to explore, let’s say, unconventional relationships. Endless Summer Syndrome, the feature debut from Iranian filmmaker Kaveh Daneshmand follows a wife investigating if her husband is having an affair with one of their two adoptive children.

The film world premiered at last year’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and is being released by Altered Innocence, with day-and-date release in select theaters and on digital in North America on December 13. Ahead of the release, we’re pleased to exclusive debut the new U.S. trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “The film follows Delphine (Colon), a high-powered lawyer who gets an anonymous call from her husband’s colleague about an alleged affair between him with one of their adopted children. She decides to quietly observe her family for a shred of evidence; anything to subside her fear and erase doubt. After the truth presents itself in an unexpected and shocking manner, Delphine chooses to look past blame for a permanent solution.”

Endless Summer Syndrome examines complex questions of morality by looking into the collapse of one modern, open-minded, and multinational family, which seems to be well protected from all pitfalls with its liberal principles and world view,” said the director. “It’s a provocative take on parental responsibility, who when confronted by their own truths, take risks that lead to dangerous consequences.”

See the exclusive trailer below.