Following his Ben Foster-led drama Here, director Braden King returned to Sundance to premiere his latest work, The Evening Hour. Led by First Reformed star Philip Ettinger, the adaptation of Carter Sickels’ novel by screenwriter Elizabeth Palmore follows a man living in the mountains of southern Appalachia. Along with looking after the older members of the community, he sells their excess painkillers to local addicts to help make ends meet. When an old friend (played by the great Cosmo Jarvis) shows up, things soon turn awry.

Picked up by Strand Releasing following its 2020 Sundance debut, the film is set to arrive on July 30 at NYC’s IFC Center and on August 6 at LA’s Laemmle Theaters, and we’re pleased to debut the exclusive trailer and poster. Dan Mecca said in his Sundance review, “Through Cole do we understand that while the drugs are harmful for this community, they’ve also become necessary to the economy. As our hero realizes he must make things right, he is also aware that his actions will create a dangerous vacuum for many of the people he legitimately cares about. There are no easy answers, and those making The Evening Hour do not presume to have them. That’s an honesty hard to come by.”

Watch the exclusive trailer below, along with the poster.

The Evening Hour opens on July 30 at NYC’s IFC Center and on August 6 at LA’s Laemmle Theaters.