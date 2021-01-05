After a remarkable year for documentaries, 2021 will kick off with another promising slate. One of the first essential watches of the new year is Katrine Philp’s Beautiful Something Left Behind, which picked up the Best Documentary Feature prize at SXSW last year and will now arrive in Virtual Cinemas this Friday, courtesy of MTV Documentary Films.

Set in The Good Grief community in New Jersey, the affecting film explores the lives of children who have recently lost one or both of their parents with a poignant eye. Ahead of this Friday’s release, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive trailer.

John Fink said in his review, “Watching Philp’s Beautiful Something Left Behind, I was reminded of Mr. Roger’s post-9/11 message that when something terrible happens we should look to the helpers to find hope. Here, the picture offers an observant look at the child clients, ranging from ages 5-10, as they first define and process their grief with the help of counselors and other support systems that include grandparents, uncles, and surviving parents.”

See the trailer below.

Beautiful Something Left Behind opens in Virtual Cinemas beginning this Friday, January 8.