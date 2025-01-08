At long last, six years after Peterloo, the legendary Mike Leigh is back with one of the very best films of the year. Hard Truths––which we named one of our top 10 films of 2024 and crowned Marianne Jean-Baptiste with the best performance of the year–– will finally be arriving in theaters beginning this Friday following its December awards-qualifying run. Ahead of Bleecker Street’s release, we’re delighted to premiere gorgeous new artwork for the piercing, exquisite drama, designed by Desi Moore.

Naming it one of my top 10 films of 2024, I said, “As a Peterloo appreciator, Mike Leigh never left, but it’s certainly nice to have him return to his smaller-scale character study roots with Hard Truths. Unequivocally giving the performance of the year, Marianne Jean-Baptiste’s weathered, worn, and troubled Pansy is against the world––this includes her husband, son, friends, and any acquaintance and stranger that gets in her path. Rather than sanding down the edges of her personality to potentially win audience sympathies, Leigh goes the opposite route, and in turn makes an even more cathartic portrait of festering anger containing at least a sliver of feeling every human has, particularly relatable when it comes to the seemingly unsolvable frustrations of our present-day world.”

See the exclusive new artwork below, along with a new spot for the film.