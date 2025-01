It’s that time of year again. While some directors annually share their favorite films of the year, Steven Soderbergh lists everything he consumed, media-wise. For 2024––another year in which he not only premiered a new film, but shot another and is prepping another to begin production shortly––he still got plenty of watching in.

Along with catching up on 2024’s new releases (The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Megalopolis, Sing Sing, Exhibiting Forgiveness, Queer, The Order, Anora, Rebel Ridge, A Real Pain, Juror No. 2, Blitz, Longelgs, In a Violent Nature, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Hit Man, Dune: Part Two, among others), he took in plenty of classics, including Opening Night, Jaws, Casablanca, All About Eve, The Conversation, Alien, and nine viewings of various Star Wars films. He also got an early look at Andrew Patterson’s The Rivals of Amziah King and after beginning production on Black Bag on May 7, he had a first cut on June 23.

See the list below via his official site.

01/02 Blaming, Elizabeth Taylor

01/04 THE CONVERSATION

01/05 PREDATORS, AMERICAN GREED

01/06 THE CURSE

01/09 THE CURSE

01/10 BREAK POINT (3)

01/11 BREAK POINT (3), Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson

01/12 CURRY & CYANIDE: THE JOLLY JOSEPH CASE

01/14 WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

01/16 THE CURSE

01/22 Erotic Vagrancy, Roger Lewis

01/24 THE HAUNTING (’63)

01/25 TIME WITHOUT PITY

01/26 AMERCIAN NIGHTMARE (3)

01/27 OTHELLO (’52), EXCALIBUR

01/30 TERMS & CONDITIONS

02/01 MR. & MRS. SMITH

02/02 MR. & MRS. SMITH (2)

02/03 Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions, Ed Zwick, MACBETH (’71), PERFECT DAYS, MR. & MRS. SMITH (3), ANDOR

02/04 MR. & MRS. SMITH (2), CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

02/05 NOTORIOUS

02/07 MEGALOPOLIS

02/09 Kubrick, Robert P. Kolker, Nathan Abrams

02/10 LOVER, STALKER, KILLER, ANDOR

02/11 Come and Get It, Kiley Reid, SUPER BOWL LVIII

02/12 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

02/13 ANDOR (2)

02/15 ANDOR

02/16 THE DYNASTY (2), STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE

02/17 Cinema Speculation, Quentin Tarantino, THIS IS ME…NOW, SITTING TARGET

02/18 STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, THE TRIAL (’63)

02/19 STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

02/23 MLLION DOLLAR MERMAID, THE DYNASTY (2)

02/26 Long Island Compromise, Taffy Brodesser-Akner

02/28 THE GREATEST LOVE STORY NEVER TOLD

03/01 THE DYNASTY, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

03/02 THE DYNASTY

03/03 Lowdown Road, Scott Von Doviak

03/04 Charlesgate Confidential, Scott Von Doviak

03/05 The List, Yomi Adegoke

03/06 ALL ABOUT EVE

03/07 ANDOR, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, THE GENTLEMEN

03/08 THE DYNASTY (2)

03/09 Piglet, Lottie Hazell, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

03/11 AMERICAN CONSPIRACY: THE OCTOPUS MURDERS, THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR

03/14 AMERICAN CONSPIRACY: THE OCTOPUS MURDERS (3)

03/15 THE DYNASTY (2)

03/16 Neon in Daylight, Hermoine Hoby

03/17 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, THE GENTLEMEN

03/18 THE GENTLEMEN (3)

03/19 3 Shades of Blue, James Kaplan, THE GENTLEMEN (2), THE RIVALS OF AMZIAH

03/20 WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD

03/22 THE PIKE COUNTY MURDERS (3)

03/23 AMERICAN MANHUNT: THE BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING (2), BRANNIGAN

03/25 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

03/30 SPY OPS (2), MIAMI OPEN WOMEN’S FINAL

03/31 The Twenty Year Death, Ariel S. Winter, LOVE, BROOKLYN, MIAMI OPEN MEN’S FINAL

04/03 JAWS, AMERICAN MANHUNT: THE BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING

04/04 CHINATOWN

04/05 SCOOP, THE FILE ON THELMA JORDON

04/06 BULLSEYES AND BEER: WHEN DARTS HIT BRITAIN, BORN TO BE BAD, MAD MAX

04/07 DUNE: PART TWO

04/08 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, The Club, Leo Damrosch

04/09 NEAL BRENNAN: GOOD CRAZY

04/10 WHAT JENNIFER DID

04/11 Grief is for People, Sloane Crosley

04/12 OBSESSION (’49)

04/13 The Cocktail Waitress, James M. Cain, CATCH-22, SHELL

04/17 THE QUILLER MEMORANDAM

04/18 Close to Death, Anthony Horowitz

04/19 PIECES (’97)

04/20 WELCOME TO COLLINWOOD

04/21 RED EYE (3), James, Percival Everett

04/22 THE JINX PART TWO, RED EYE (3)

04/23 The Making of the Movie Jaws, Edith Blake, THE REAL VANISHING ACT—MISSING MILLIONAIRESS

04/25 Dr. No, Percival Everett, THE MAGUS, KISS THE BLOOD OFF MY HANDS

04/27 ALIEN

04/29 THE JINX PART TWO

05/01 Jaws, Peter Benchley

05/03 THE MAKING OF JAWS

05/04 MADRID OPEN WOMEN’S FINAL, HACKS

05/06 MADRID OPEN MEN’S FINAL, HACKS, THE JINX PART TWO

05/07 Begin principal photography on BLACK BAG

05/12 THE HOLLYWOOD CON QUEEN (3)

05/16 HACKS

05/17 HACKS

05/18 HACKS, THE FOOTBALLER FRAUDSTER

05/19 HACKS, LA CHIMERA

05/20 THE JINX PART TWO

05/22 NIKKI GLASER: SOMEDAY YOU’LL DIE

05/23 HACKS

05/24 HACKS

05/25 CIVIL WAR

05/26 JAWS: THE INSIDE STORY, THE INNOCENT (’22), IN COLD BLOOD

05/27 Worry, Alexandra Tanner, THE JINX PART TWO, GOOD FORTUNE

06/01 THE THICK OF IT, HACKS

06/03 THE THICK OF IT (3)

06/04 REN FAIRE

06/06 REN FAIRE

06/07 REN FAIRE

06/10 DEADLY WATERS WITH CAPTAIN LEE

06/12 Exhibit,R.O. Kwon

06/13 HIT MAN

06/16 Negative Space, Gillian Linden, Annie Bot, Sierra Greer

06/19 JAWS

06/20 Queen and Country, Alan Judd

06/23 Parade, Rachel Cusk, The English Understand Wool, Helen DeWitt, BLACK BAG, PERFECT WIFE

06/24 PERFECT WIFE (2), Caledonian Road, Andrew O’Hagan

06/25 Tennis Lessons, Susannah Dickey

06/26 FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA

06/27 The New Me, Halle Butler

06/28 THE FRIEND

07/02 Common Decency, Susannah Dickey

07/04 INTIMIDATION

07/07 “Opening Theory” Sally Rooney

07/13 SPRINT (6)

07/14 WIMBLEDON MENS FINAL, JAWS

07/15 BLACK BAG

07/18 Kairos, Jenny Erpenbeck, HOMICIDE: LOS ANGELES, HOMICIDE: NEW YORK

07/19 Banal Nightmares, Halle Butler, HOMICIDE: LOS ANGELES

07/20 The Winner, Teddy Wayne

07/21 The Coin, Yasmin Zaher

07/22 HOMICIDE: NEW YORK, IN A VIOLENT NATURE

07/23 THE NATURAL HISTORY OF DESTRUCTION

07/24 A NIGHT AT THE OPERA*

07/25 HOMICIDE: LOS ANGELES (2), FUGITIVE: MYSTERY OF THE CRYPTO QUEEN (3)

07/26 Funny Story, Emily Henry, Liars, Sarah Manguso, 2024 OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY

07/27 300 Arguments, Sarah Manguso, 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/28 OLYMPIA PART ONE, ABOUT DRY GRASSES, 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/29 OLYMPIA, PART TWO, HOMICIDE: NEW YORK, 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/30 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/31 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/01 Autocracy, Inc., Anne Applebaum, BALDWIN’S N****R, 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/02 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES

08/03 VISIONS OF EIGHT, 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES, UNSOLVED MSYTERIES

08/04 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES

08/05 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES, Catalina, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

08/06 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/07 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES, Bear, Julia Phillips

08/08 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES, THE KEEP

08/09 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES

08/10 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES, The Audacity, Ryan Chapman, COWBOY CARTEL (2)

08/11 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/12 HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZBAKAHN

08/13 COWBOY CARTEL, Bonding, Mariel Franklin

08/14 JAWS

08/17 ANDOR (3)

08/18 ANDOR (3), THE BODY NEXT DOOR (3)

08/20 GODS OF TENNIS

08/21 GODS OF TENNIS

08/22 BLACK BAG

08/23 LONGLEGS

08/25 THE MURDER OF LYN DAWSON (2), THE BIG CLOCK (’48)

08/26 THE MURDER OF LYN DAWSON (2), TOP SECRET!

08/27 COWBOY CARTEL, MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL

08/29 Swiped, L.M. Chilton

08/30 WORST EX EVER, ADAM SANDLER: LOVE YOU

08/31 The Ministry of Time, Kaliane Bradley

09/01 Charlie Hustle, Keith O’Brien, An Honest Woman, Charlotte Shane

09/05 CAPER

09/06 Creation Lake, Rachel Kushner

09/07 All That Glitters, Orlando Whitfield

09/08 NOTHING BUT THE BEST

09/09 THE LAST SACRIFICE (’24), DOUGLAS IS CANCELLED

09/10 Salinger’s Soul, Stephen B. Shephard, DOUGLAS IS CANCELLED

09/11 DOUGLAS IS CANCELLED (2)

09/12 Colored Television, Danzy Senna, All Fours, Miranda July

09/15 Help Wanted, Adelle Waldman, THE HEART*

09/16 TOP CLASS TENNIS (4), IN MY OWN WORDS: HANIF KURIESHI

09/20 STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK

09/21 THE MONEY GAME (2), JOSHUA V DUBOIS

09/22 Lucky Loser, Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig

09/25 THE MONEY GAME (2)

09/26 THE MONEY GAME (2)

09/27 Question 7, Richard Flanagan

09/28 WOLFS

09/29 Intermezzo, Sally Rooney

09/30 SASQUATCH SUNSET

10/01 DEEP RED

10/02 Revenge of the Tipping Point, Malcolm Gladwell, SOMEONE’S WATCHING ME

10/04 Shred Sisters, Betsy Lerner, TALES OF THE UNEXPECTED

10/05 TALES OF THE UNEXPECTED

10/06 We Solve Murders, Richard Osman

10/07 UNSOLVED MYSTERIES

10/08 BOMBING BRIGHTON: THE PLOT TO KILL THATCHER, The Message, Ta-Nehisi Coates

10/11 MONEY ELECTRIC: THE BITCOIN MYSTERY, DISCLAIMER (2)

10/12 ALI WONG: SINGLE LADY, LAKE MUNGO

10/13 THE HUNT FOR THE CHAMELEON KILLER (3)

10/15 Q: A Voyage Around the Queen, Craig Brown, ANATOMY OF LIES (3), CASABLANCA

10/17 Sonny Boy, Al Pacino

10/18 SWEET BOBBY: MY CATFISH NIGHTMARE, DISCLAIMER (2)

10/20 Fluke, Brian Klaas, I’M NOT A MONSTER: THE LOIS REISS MURDERS (2)

10/21 TALES OF THE UNEXPECTED, MEGA MANUFACTURING: SANY

10/25 Karla’s Choice, Nick Harkaway, THIS IS THE ZODIAC SPEAKING (3)

10/26 FROM RUSSIA WITH LEV, DISCLAIMER, REBEL RIDGE

10/27 Misfits, Michaela Coel

10/29 TOM PAPA: HOME FREE

10/30 TRAD

11/01 DISCLAIMER, SETH MEYERS: DAD MAN WALKING

11/02 KNEECAP

11/04 Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret, Benjamin Stevenson, CASABLANCA

11/05 Box Office Poison, Tim Robey

11/06 THE GAME

11/07 LUCAN (2)

11/08 LUCAN, DISCLAIMER, BLACK SUNDAY

11/09 ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE

11/12 The Proof of My Innocence, Jonathan Coe

11/13 Shattered, Hanif Kureishi

11/16 The Hypocrite, Jo Hamya, BLITZ

11/17 JUROR NO. 2

11/18 The Met Gala & Tales of Saints and Seekers, Bruce Wagner

11/21 Something Suddenly Clicked, Volume One, Walter Murch

11/22 LEONARDO DA VINCI, A REAL PAIN, SEPTEMBER 5

11/23 “The Fear of 13” Lindsey Ferrentino, LEONARDO DA VINCI (2), NIGHTBITCH, SUNSET BOULEVARD

11/27 ANORA

11/28 COLD CASE: WHO KILLED JON BENET RAMSAY?

11/19 THE AGENCY (2), COLD CASE: WHO KILLED JON BENET RAMSAY? (2)

11/30 ANTHONY JESELNIK: BONES AND ALL, THE LAST SHOWGIRL, DEPARTMENT Q

12/01 DEPARTMENT Q (3)

12/02 STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE

12/03 DEPARTMENT Q (2)

12/04 DEPARTMENT Q (2)

12/05 DEPARTMENT Q

12/06 NOSFERATU (’24), THE AGENCY

12/07 THE BRUTALIST, THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

12/09 BLACK BAG, MAD ABOUT THE BOY

12/11 THE KINGS OF TUPELO (2), ALL WE CAN IMAGINE AS LIGHT

12/12 THE KINGS OF TUPELO

12/13 GLADIATOR II, ALIEN

12/14 BIGGEST HEIST EVER, THE ORDER

12/15 Midnight’s Children, Salman Rushdie, QUEER

12/16 EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS

12/17 THE AGENCY, LD+R “BAD TRAVELING”

12/18 Finding a Likeness, Nicholson Baker

12/20 KILLING SHERLOCK, THE AGENCY

12/21 KILLING SHERLOCK, “Oedipus” Sophocles/Robert Icke, Rental House, Weike Wang, USYK V FURY

12/22 KILLING SHERLOCK

12/23 Practice, Rosalind Brown, NICKEL BOYS, SING SING, STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE

12/24 YOUR FRIEND, NATE BARGATZE, PERFECT FRIDAY, DEATH BECOMES HER

12/25 STALAG 17

12/26 STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG, Fathers and Fugitives, S. J. Naude

12/27 The Making of THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, J. W. Rinzler, STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, THE AGENCY

12/28 JEFF ROSS: TORCHING 2024, SOLO

12/29 Ignorance and Bliss, Mark Lilla, ROGUE ONE, MARIA CALLAS: THE FINAL ACT

12/30 Rejection, Tony Tulathimatte, STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, BEATLES ‘64

12/31 The Princess of 72nd Street, Elaine Kraf, OPENING NIGHT, “The Mousetrap” Agatha Christie