While he stays prolific on the directing side with this year’s After the Hunt, after last year’s double offering of Challengers and Queer, Luca Guadagnino is also lending his producing expertise to a number of projects. Along with Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April and the Sundance premiere Atropia, he’s also backed Giovanni Tortorici’s directorial debut Diciannove, which premiered at Venice Film Festival last year and was picked up by Oscilloscope Laboratories for a theatrical run beginning July 25. Ahead of that release, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “The highs and lows of a restless youth collide headlong into the concrete realities of adulthood when Leonardo, a teenager from Palermo leaves home for the first time. His studies land him in Siena, by way of London, where he clashes with his instructor, the curriculum, and most chaotically, with himself. Produced by Luca Guadagnino, Diciannove (nineteen) marks the feature filmmaking debut of writer-director Giovanni Tortorici, a bold, brash, and bemusing filmmaking talent.”

See the trailer below for the film starring Manfredi Marini, Vittoria Planeta, Zackari Delmas, Dana Giuliano, and Luca Lazzareschi.