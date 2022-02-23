Not in fact a documentary about one of our most erudite film critics, Dear Mr. Brody uncovers the peculiar true tale of a hippie millionaire who wanted to give back. In January 1970, Michael Brody Jr., the 21-year-old heir to a margarine fortune, announced to the world that he would personally usher in a new era of peace and love by giving away his $25-million inheritance to anyone in need. Tower director Keith Maitland now captures the story in his latest documentary, which arrives in NY and LA theaters on March 4, followed by a Discovery+ debut.

John Fink said in his SXSW review, “Keith Maitland, who brought to animated life the University of Texas Tower shooting with the documentary Tower, brings the same immediacy to the moment in a film that simultaneously tells Brody’s story through archival materials and new interviews while tracking down a few of those who were seeking his help. Melissa Robyn Glassman, former assistant to Ed Pressman, has the task of archiving over 12,000 unopened letters recovered from a storage unit in New York City and it is through this perspective that Maitland fascinatingly unearths the story.”

See the trailer below.

Dear Mr. Brody opens on March 4 at the Quad in NYC and the Laemmle Monica in LA.