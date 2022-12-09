With both debuting new projects this fall season, Glass Onion star Daniel Crag and Bones and All director Luca Guadagnino are looking to team on a new film. Above the Line reports that it will be an adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer. “Set in the corrupt and spectral Mexico City of the forties, Queer is the story of William Lee, a man afflicted with both acute heroin withdrawal and romantic and sexual yearnings for an indifferent user named Eugene Allerton,” reads the synopsis of the novel, which was written in the early 50s but not published until 1985. With the director currently in post-production on Challengers, this is expected to be his next film.

Next up, details are scant, but as she vies for an Oscar nomination with her short All Too Well, Cats star Taylor Swift is setting up her feature directorial debut. Variety reports she’ll be making the project for Searchlight Pictures and has already written the script. “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Jonathan Glazer has been working on his Under the Skin follow-up for some time, a Holocaust drama based on Martin Amis’s Auschwitz-set novel The Zone of Interest, and now we have a few more details. Toni Erdmann star Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel (Amour Fou, The White Ribbon) are starring in the drama, shot by Łukasz Żal (Cold War, Ida), Sean Malin reports. With a shoot beginning last year, we could expect to see it arrive in 2023.

Lastly, production has begun on Steve McQueen’s next narrative feature Blitz, which will tell the story of Londoners during WWII in 1940 as they endure the German bombing campaign known as The Blitz, which lasted for eight months. Backed by Apple and led by Saoirse Ronan, Cineuropa reports that Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham, Kathy Burke, Paul Weller, Elliott Heffernan, and Erin Kellyman will fill out the rest of the main ensemble. Also, while McQueen and Fassbender haven’t worked together in some time, it looks like the duo will reunite for a future project, as the actor recently revealed: